Clermont Co. woman sentenced in crash that killed teenager

A woman will spend six years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to a vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old Miami Township girl in June of last year.

Autumn Neil is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the June 29 death of Sydney Blevins, of Blanchester.

The crash happened on State Road 131 just west of Wolfpen-Pleasant Road. Neil traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on.

The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, however, Neil and her passenger, Sydney Blevins, were seriously injured.

Neil was transported to University Hospital, where An EMS personnel detected the smell of alcohol. She also "asked EMS personnel to drive because she had too much to drink," prosecutors said. A blood test showed Neil had a blood alcohol concentration of .217, the Clermont County release states.

Blevins, 18, succumbed to the injuries on July 25.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.