La Salle's Hilvert leaving for college job

Two-time state champion head coach Jim Hilvert is leaving La Salle High School to become the next head coach at Baldwin-Wallace. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Jeremy Rauch)

Two-time state champion head coach Jim Hilvert is leaving La Salle High School to become the next head coach at Baldwin-Wallace.

Hilvert, who led La Salle to back-to-back state championships in his only two years at the school, returns to Division III football - previously coaching at Thomas More for nine seasons.

“One of my bucket list things was to win a state championship,” said Hilvert in an interview with FOX19 NOW. “Lucky enough, I was able to do it my first two years of high school coaching. But, one of my things on bucket list too is to win a national championship. I want to win a national championship. I want to be able to hold that trophy. It’s been one of my goals and I think Baldwin Wallace gives me an opportunity to do that.”

The Lancers football team was informed of his decision Tuesday morning.

La Salle has won three consecutive Division II Ohio state championships.

“My first win against Colerain, in the rain, on a 41-yard field goal was a great memory. Winning the first state championship was a great memory. And, winning the first outright GCL championship – in The Pit, where I went to school - was special to me. To be able to do that was very special,” Hilvert said, about his best memories at La Salle.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.