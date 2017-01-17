Bengals' Dunlap added to Pro Bowl

Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue (28) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap will play in the Pro Bowl.

Dunlap, a second alternate after voting, replaces Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney – who will miss the game because of an injury.

Dunlap joins Geno Atkins and A.J. Green as the three Bengals selected to the Pro Bowl, but Green will not play in the game because of a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the second half of the Bengals’ season.

Dunlap finished the season with eight sacks, 23 quarterback hits and a team-leading three forced fumbles in the 2016 season. He also led the Bengals with 15 passes defensed and is the first defensive lineman in team history to lead the Bengals in that category.

It’s Dunlap’s second Pro Bowl selection.

The game will be played in Orlando on Jan. 29.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.





