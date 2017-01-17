Devastating hit-and-run caught on camera - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Devastating hit-and-run caught on camera

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
The smashed vehicle. (Jill Britton, Facebook) The smashed vehicle. (Jill Britton, Facebook)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are on the lookout for a driver in a disastrous hit-and-run caught on tape Friday night. 

Surveillance video caught a blue car on Lester Road in Pleasant Ridge smacked by a speeding vehicle just before 9 p.m. 

The blue car was projected forward and what appears to be a dark colored SUV speeding away. No injuries were reported. 

Authorities have not released details on a suspect. 

If you have any information on the collision contact the Cincinnati Police Department: 513-765-1212

