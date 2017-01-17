Devastating hit-and-run caught on camera

Cincinnati police are on the lookout for a driver in a disastrous hit-and-run caught on tape Friday night.

Surveillance video caught a blue car on Lester Road in Pleasant Ridge smacked by a speeding vehicle just before 9 p.m.

The blue car was projected forward and what appears to be a dark colored SUV speeding away. No injuries were reported.

Authorities have not released details on a suspect.

If you have any information on the collision contact the Cincinnati Police Department: 513-765-1212

