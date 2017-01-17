Roebling Bridge to close for Super Bowl commercial filming

The Roebling Suspension Bridge will be closed for several hours on Thursday to allow crews to shoot a Super Bowl commercial.

The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will be shooting footage for a Cincinnati Bell commercial that will air during the broadcast -- which can be seen on FOX19 NOW on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The historic blue bridge will be one of multiple area landmarks featured during Bell’s 60-second commercial promoting its hometown of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area to reduce congestion.

Law enforcement officers will be stationed near the foot of the bridge in Cincinnati and Covington to help direct motorists.

Pedestrian access will be prohibited intermittently during filming.

The crew is scheduled to shoot in Cincinnati Jan. 18 to Jan. 23.

