NKY firefighter couple rallies around cancer-stricken daughter

Seven-year-old Danielle Duke was diagnosed with cancer in May with the discovery of an inoperable brain tumor.

Danielle is the daughter of Bellevue/Dayton firefighters Jennifer and Robby Duke. Her parent say she never complained about much until early February last year when she started to get headaches. Her pediatrician recommended a CT scan and an MRI as a precaution.

After the MRI, Danielle and her parents sat in a waiting room for nearly two hours. Medical staff told them it would be an additional 45 minutes before they would find out anything.

That’s when the gravity of the situation settled in.

Doctors found a tumor in Danielle's brain that was blocking the flow of her cerebral spinal fluid, causing a buildup of pressure in her head.

After two surgeries, a surgeon told Danielle’s parents they are unable to remove the entire tumor because it is attached to her brain stem and cerebellum. Now she needs MRIs every three months, according to her parents.

Danielle spent three days in a pediatric intensive care unit, only able to communicate through grunting due to the damage to her brain during surgery. She also had issue sitting up, and was unable to stand or walk on her own. Her parents say it took nearly two weeks for her to regain her strength.

After the seven-year-old’s MRI in October, her parents received heartbreaking news: Her tumor grew dramatically over the past few months. An Oncologist recommended 12 weeks of chemotherapy.

However, her parents say her immune system was compromised. Danielle had to slow down on treatment and was forced to stop taking chemo medication after poor reactions which will extend her treatment.

On Feb. 11, the couple is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for medical expenses and to potentially take their daughter to Disney World.

The fundraiser is scheduled at the Holy Trinity Gymnasium at 840 Washington Avenue in Newport, Kentucky. Doors open was 7 p.m. and the event will go on until midnight.

Presale tickets:

Single - $30

Couple - $55

At the door:

Single - $35

Couple - $60

Tickets get you dinner, dessert and one beer ticket. The event offers all you can drink beer with the purchase of a special mug.

Click here to buy tickets or make donations

Or contact Audrey Owczarzak at 859-466-9944

The couple asks that checks be made payable to:

Newport Firefighter Local 45-Danielle’s Fight (Memo: Danielle Duke)

P.O. Box 45

Newport, Kentucky 41072-0045

