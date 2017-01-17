Father: Monster Energy killed my son

A father claims too much energy drink killed his son. He’s now suing the makers of Monster Energy drink, according to TMZ. His son, Dustin Hood, 19, drank three-and-a-half, 24 ounce cans of Monster within 24 hours in 2015.



The lawsuit claims Hood played basketball after his last can and collapsed on the court.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died from an irregular heart beat that was triggered by a caffeine overload. The suit claims Hood consumed as much as caffeine as there is in 14 cans of Coca-Cola. The father is seeking unspecified damages. Monster Energy has not commented.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.









