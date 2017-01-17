Winburn lashes out at accusations of FBI visit to office

Cincinnati Councilman Charlie Winburn pushed back against accusations that federal authorities confiscated boxes from his office, alleging players in the city solicitor's office tried to politically sabotage him.

"Despite news reports, no one has taken boxes from my office, no raid has occurred on my office and no one from the FBI has ever been in my office," Winburn wrote in an Enquirer column published Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, the Enquirer reported the FBI seized several boxes from the councilman's office after learning an aide planned to remove them from City Hall.

"Welcome to silly season. This whole situation is politically charged and frankly ridiculous. I'm surprised that the Enquirer would even run with such a dubious story so obviously aimed at casting a dark cloud over this office," a spokesperson for Winburn said in a written statement following the allegations.

Winburn, a potential mayoral candidate, said his aide filled the boxes with old newspapers and memos for her to take home to catch up on work. He alleges the memos are all redundant copes and digitally recorded and the boxes were stored in City Hall's basement.

"It appears the city solicitor's office intentionally made it look like my aide committed a crime by calling law enforcement and leaking details to the media," Winburn said in his column. He went on to say this was a politically motivated move aimed to sink his potential mayoral campaign.

If Councilman Winburn jumped into the race, he would be facing off against incumbent Mayor John Cranley, Councilwoman Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati board trustee Rob Richardson Jr. Winburn would be the only Republican candidate.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.