Hamilton veteran looking for missing service dog

A local veteran, Dean Slusher, suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and often relies on his service dog for comfort.

However, the Hamilton man's two-year-old dog Katana is now missing.

Slusher spent two combat tours overseas, which is why he got Katana last fall. As a service dog, Katana is trained to help Slusher with his PTSD by keeping him calm in unfamiliar situations.

"He can sense if there's anxiety happening, or I'm getting riled up by something, he senses that too," Slusher said.



The two have been nearly inseparable until January 9. Slusher said he took Katana outside that afternoon at his home off of Eden Park Drive.

The dog walked around a building, and by the time Slusher, who is on crutches from knee surgery, made it around the building, he said his dog was gone.

"My daughter has been putting flyers up," Slusher said. "My kids have been going around looking for him, asking people."



The brindle boxer husky mix with two different colored eyes was not wearing his service dog vest at the time.



Slusher said that life has not been the same without him.

"We spent pretty much every minute of every day together, so it's been different," the Marine Corps veteran said.

Search efforts are moving to social media. Strangers near and far are sharing pictures of Katana.

"People I didn't even know on Facebook are contacting me and just saying they're sending prayers and hope that he's found, so there is an overwhelming support there," Slusher said.

Slusher said he is thankful for the support while he waits for what he hopes will be a very special reunion with his service dog.

Tuesday night, Slusher said that a woman contacted him and said that she thinks she may have found his dog.

He is waiting to confirm whether that is true.

In the meantime, if you believe you have seen Slusher's dog Katana, you are asked to call 513-503-6213.

