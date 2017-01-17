What's up with January weather?

It has been an awfully strange month so far, one characterized by extremes.



We started the new year off fairly warm, but then an arctic blast moved in and temperatures fell well below average. It didn't last long though, with temperatures soon making it back up into the 60s. Then finally we had a few days with near normal temperatures before things warmed up again. Normal high temperatures for January are in the upper 30s.



Overall it has been a relatively warm month. The average temperature has been 33.3 degrees; about 2.3 degrees above normal. We anticipate this to go up though as it looks like the current warm streak will stick around for much of the rest of the month.



This is far from the most extreme January we've seen in Cincinnati though. The warmest January, 1880, featured an average temperature of 48.7 degrees. The coldest January featured an average temperature of only 12.2 degrees. This was in 1977, the year the Ohio River froze over.



One other thing to note is that we're past the coldest part of winter. Historically, our average coldest day of the year is January 10th in Cincinnati. That said, it does look like temperatures will fall below average again near the end of the month. Winter is not over yet!

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.









