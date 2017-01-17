Vulgar graffiti sprayed on West Chester church

Pastor Randy Rice of Life Church in West Chester says someone sprayed vulgar graffiti on the church.
It is unclear what exactly the message was. However, Rice claims it was "anti-Christian."
Rice said he forgives the vandal that cause roughly $1,500 in damages. "We're all just praying for him, I hope to meet him one day," he said.
During a night service Tuesday, he and the rest of his church prayed for the individual that cause the damages.
"He needs Jesus," one church goer said.
