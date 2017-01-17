Free parking will return to MainStrasse

More changes are coming to an already-controversial parking plan in the MainStrasse neighborhood of Covington, but it’s all for a reason.

In a way, what was once old, is now new again on the streets of the neighborhood after a commissioner’s meeting Tuesday night.

"All of us are suffering. Personally, our sales are down 36%,” said Julie Boone who owns Julie’s Inspiration Consignment Shop. She’s owned the store on Main Street for twelve years.

Boone says it's thanks to the launch of a new parking system in the neighborhood less than a year ago.

"Every block is different. Some have meters. Some have pay boxes. Some is residential. Some is free. It's just crazy,” Boone said.

Store owners say issues with parking payment kiosks and confusion over where to park is just part of the problem.

"I hope that they come up with a plan so that we can still get turnover down here in the cars. I hope there's some sort of solution between the business owners and the residents,” said Mary Kay Lonneman who owns MK’s Totebags and Monogramming.

That solution could come soon.

On Tuesday, Covington commissioners decided to scrap what those in MainStrasse say doesn’t work in favor of reverting parking operations to the way they were in early 2016 before the changes.

"It makes no sense to keep changing the rules. We have to have some stability. We have to have a far more effective communication strategy,” said Mayor Joe Meyer. “Parking changes have been a moving target. They change so often that it’s become very confusing.”

Here's what will happen, for the time being, Meyer says:

Two-hour free parking will return, and residential parking permits are no more. A plan to minimize the impact of losing more than 160 parking spots to a new development must be created. Finally, a new, permanent parking plan needs to be done by year’s end.

The city has also hired a parking consultant to help with plans.

"Let's stop the bleeding. Let's take our time and do no more damage,” Meyer said.

Meyer says the changes could happen as early as Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.