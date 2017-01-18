NB I-71 fully reopens from semi fire at Ridge Avenue - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

NB I-71 fully reopens from semi fire at Ridge Avenue

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Northbound Interstate 71 is fully open again between Ridge Avenue and Red Bank Road.

An overnight semi tractor-trailer fire completely closed the highway and then only the left lane was open for about two hours.

No injuries were reported when crews responded to the fire about 2 a.m.

