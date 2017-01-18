Police: Fleeing suspect attacked officer twice

A man is expected to face a judge Wednesday on charges he led police on a chase, attacking the same officer twice.

Sherman Strayhorn, 47, is held at the Hamilton County jail on several charges including felonious assault, assault, failure to comply with police and resisting arrest.

According to court records, a Lockland police officer saw a white sedan heading southbound on Wayne Avenue and determined open arrest warrants were attached to the vehicle.

The officer pulled the car over just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, smelled alcohol inside, took Strayhorn's identification to check that for warrants as well and ordered him to remain inside, a sworn statement reads.

A check determined Strayhorn was wanted on warrants in addition to the ones attached to the vehicle, so the officer re-approached his car to take him into custody.

He opened the driver side door to speak to Strayhorn, and the man told the officer he was wanted. He got out - but then he immediately reached out, grabbed the officer's left hand and tried to drive off while holding onto the officer, the affidavit states.

The officer was able to pull away and break free from Strayhorn's grip, but the car door hit him on the side of the face.

The officer notified Hamilton County dispatchers the driver had just fled the traffic stop.

Other police gave chase and clocked Strayhorn's vehicle speeding 50 mph on southbound Anthony Wayne Avenue. He was unable to maintain lanes, repeatedly crossed the center line and hit the curb, almost wrecking.

He continued onto Paddock Road, where he ran several red lights and kept crossing the center line, court records show.

Then, he made an abrupt U-turn on Paddock Road at Towne Street in an unsuccessful attempt to lose police.

The chase then proceeded from Paddock Road onto northbound Interstate 75, where Strayhorn fled up to the Shepherd Lane exit. He turned onto Shepherd Lane and entered Lincoln Heights.

That's where he made another abrupt turn, onto Lindale Court, and drove his vehicle through a residential backyard but lost control of it again and crashed into a treeline.

He bailed and ran into the woods behind the house.

A K-9 tracked him down, and the officer who initially pulled Strayhorn over tried to take him into custody.

Strayhorn attacked the officer for a second time, hitting him on the top of his head. The officer had to use an "armbar maneuver" to gain control of the situation.

Other officers handcuffed Strayhorn and called ambulances for both the suspect and officer. Strayhorn suffered injuries from the K-9 that were not detailed in court records. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, treated, released and booked into the jail.

The officer went to a separate hospital to get checked out.

