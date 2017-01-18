Cincinnati police leave for Washington DC to help with inaugurat - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cincinnati police leave for Washington DC to help with inauguration

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FOX19 NOW/Dale Lutz FOX19 NOW/Dale Lutz
FOX19 NOW/Dale Lutz FOX19 NOW/Dale Lutz
WEST END, OH (FOX19) -

Forty Cincinnati police officers left for Washington D.C. early Wednesday to help with presidential inauguration events later this week.

The officers will help provide security and be deputized by Metropolitan police on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly