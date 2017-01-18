Cincinnati police leave for Washington DC to help with inauguration

Forty Cincinnati police officers left for Washington D.C. early Wednesday to help with presidential inauguration events later this week.

The officers will help provide security and be deputized by Metropolitan police on Thursday.

40 Cincy officers are on their way to Washington DC to help with #Inauguration2017

