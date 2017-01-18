Man indicted in attack of elderly LaRosa's worker

A man is under indictment in connection with the beating of an 87-year-old man in Corryville, an incident caught on surveillance cameras.

Davet Shelton, 39, faces four counts of felonious assault, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of theft and one count of theft from an elderly or disabled person, Hamilton County court records show.

James Hayes, 87, was attacked behind the LaRosa's Pizzeria in June.

Shelton is accused of hitting Hayes with a large rock, beating him with his own cane and stealing his Hyundai Accent.

The car was recovered the next day a few blocks away.

Shelton is held at the Hamilton County jail. He has pleaded not guilty and returns to court on the case Thursday, court records show.

He recently was sentenced to serve four years in a state prison following his conviction for shooting at two security guards July 5 at Celebrities nightclub in Roselawn, records state.

