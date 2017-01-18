Second suspect charged in firefighter's death waives extradition

The second suspect charged in connection with a blaze that killed a Hamilton firefighter waived his extradition out of Kentucky at a court appearance Wednesday.

Butler County now has 30 days to bring William Tucker, 49, into the state of Ohio to face charges of murder and arson.

Tucker is being held at the jail in Richmond, where he was arrested Jan. 6.

The other suspect charged in the December 2015 blaze is Tucker's uncle, Leslie Parker, 66.

Parker owns the Pater Avenue home where Hamilton Firefighter Patrick Wolterman, 28, died after falling through the first floor into the basement.

A tripped burglar alarm first led police to the home. Fire crews were called shortly after for a report of heavy smoke visible on three sides of the building.

Several days after the fire, authorities ruled arson as the cause and announced a task force devoted to finding the suspected arsonist.

Parker was indicted last month on murder and aggravated arson charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Parker and Tucker each could face up to 15 years to life in prison.

