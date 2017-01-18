I-71 lane closures set for Wednesday night

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

The Holidays are over and the roadwork is back.

Crews will be blocking lanes during the overnight hours tonight on northbound I-71 as they work on the bridges and overpasses.

The two left lanes of I-71 will be blocked from Kings Mills Road and continue north to SR 48.

The lane closures start at 11 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, January 18, and continue through Thursday morning at 5 a.m.

There will be signs posted to alert drivers, just stay right approaching the area.

All road work is weather permitting.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.