I-71 lane closures set for Wednesday night - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

I-71 lane closures set for Wednesday night

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
Connect
WARREN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

The Holidays are over and the roadwork is back.

Crews will be blocking lanes during the overnight hours tonight on northbound I-71 as they work on the bridges and overpasses.

The two left lanes of I-71 will be blocked from Kings Mills Road and continue north to SR 48.

The lane closures start at 11 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, January 18, and continue through Thursday morning at 5 a.m.

There will be signs posted to alert drivers, just stay right approaching the area.

All road work is weather permitting. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly