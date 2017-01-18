Cincinnati 'beard guy' pleads guilty to drug charges

FOX19 NOW interviewed Faulkner outside training camp last year. (Mugshot: Warren Co. Jail)

Cincinnati’s so-called “beard guy” could face up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Garey Faulkner, 33, pleaded guilty Wednesday to trafficking of marijuana and possession of marijuana, according to the Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Faulkner is famous for showing up outside Reds and Bengals game with his crazy facial hair styles.

He was arrested just before 4 a.m. in Loveland in November of last year.

The Amelia native has been the subject of several FOX19 NOW stories for participating in facial hair competitions across the country. He’s been known to work with local charities and donate his competition winnings to charitable causes.

[Cincinnati man's epic beard gets fifth place at international competition]

Faulkner is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 28.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.