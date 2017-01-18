Cincinnati Zoo welcomes first baby of 2017

A guereza colobus monkey was born last week to first-time-mom Adanna and dad Tiberius, who was also born at the Cincinnati Zoo. (Photo provided by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s first baby of 2017 is a unique monkey species known for having no thumbs.

A guereza colobus monkey was born last week to first-time-mom Adanna and dad Tiberius, who was also born at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The still-unnamed little one is strong, alert and nursing, according to the zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley. The gender has not been revealed.

Guereza colobus are born snowy white with pink faces and blue eyes, which makes it easy for the mothers and families to see them in their native dense African rainforest canopies. In about six months, they will turn to full adult coloration.

Colobus monkeys spend the majority of their time in trees. They are entirely vegetarian and equipped with a three-chambered stomach to help digest large amounts of leaves.

Mom and the baby will be bonding behind the scenes during the cold months, but will be viewable in their outdoor space later this year, zoo officials said.

