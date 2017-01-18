Amberley Village Jewish center reopens following bomb threat

The JCC on Ridge Road has since reopened after law enforcement gave the all clear Wednesday afternoon, according to their website. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Frankie Jupiter)

The Mayerson Jewish Community Center in Amberley Village was among 20 other Jewish Centers around the country that received a phoned-in bomb threat Wednesday morning.

The JCC on Ridge Road has since reopened after law enforcement gave the all clear Wednesday afternoon, according to their website.

The center was evacuated out of abundance of caution and as per protocol, the Mayerson JCC said in a statement. No injuries were reported.

The JCC has been coordinating with SAFE Cincinnati and the Amberley Village Police throughout the incident.

The JCC said early indications are that this is the same type of phone in-threat that was made to more than a dozen JCCs last week, which all resulted in the all clear.

