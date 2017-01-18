Speedway to hire more than 1,000 employees

Speedway is looking to hire more than 1,000 employees across nine states.

The company will be holding interviews at every store in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Speedway is looking to fill leadership positions, including shift leader trainees and co-manager trainees. A variety of full-time and part-time field positions also are available.

Full-time Speedway employees have the option to elect health, dental, and vision coverage immediately upon enrollment. In addition, all Speedway employees enjoy the added benefit of a company-funded retirement plan as well as a 401k plan.

Interested candidates are encouraged to attend the open interviews in person. Those unable to attend can complete an application at speedway.com or visit the nearest Speedway location for job information.

Additional details can be found at speedway.com.

