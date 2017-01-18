Metro awards contract to build new Oakley transit center

The transit center will be located at the intersection of Marburg and Ibsen avenues. The project is expected to break ground in the Spring. (Photo provided by Metro)

The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority board of trustees Tuesday approved a contract to build a new transit center in Oakley to provide improved connections and amenities to make using public transit more convenient.

The transit center will be located at the intersection of Marburg and Ibsen avenues. The project is expected to break ground in the Spring.

The transit center will be served by two Metro crosstown routes, the 41 and 51, connecting the east and west sides of town, two local routes, the 4 and 11, and one express route, the 12X, with service into downtown Cincinnati.

Features of the Oakley Transit Center will include:

Four boarding bays

Off-street commuter parking

Enhanced transit shelters and streetscaping

Wayfinding maps and real-time information screens

“Oakley is a major employment and residential hub in the city and is served by five Metro routes,” said Metro CEO & GM Dwight A. Ferrell. “The new transit center will give us an incredible opportunity to provide enhanced amenities and convenience to our customers, making our service more attractive as we work to reinvent Metro and grow ridership.”

The construction cost of the project is approximately $1.1 million, which will be funded by a Federal Surface Transportation Program grant and local funds.

