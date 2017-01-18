Winburn claims aide innocent of any wrongdoing after FBI removes boxes from office

Winburn said the boxes were kept in a basement maintenance closet a city hall and contained newspaper clippings, memos and notes collected by his aide, Rosalind Foltz, who often takes them home with her. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Mike Schell)

Cincinnati Councilman Charlie Winburn is issuing a public records request in connection with the seizure of boxes by the city of Cincinnati solicitor’s office.

Winburn said the boxes were kept in a basement maintenance closet a city hall and contained newspaper clippings, memos and notes collected by his aide, Rosalind Foltz, who often takes them home with her.

The boxes contained “redundant information” that his office keeps on file and would have been “thrown away” at some point in the near future, according to Winburn.

FOX19 Now contacted city manager, Harry Black’s office Wednesday and was told that there would be no comment on Winburn’s claims.

Winburn said the city wasted tax payer dollars with the FBI, attorney general and the Cincinnati police department in what amounts to a “bogus investigation,” and is questioning whether or not had the right to secure the boxes without notifying his office.

“What we are doing right at this moment is get answers and I believe we’re working in a diplomatic way to secure answers,” said Winburn.

