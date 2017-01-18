Bengals veteran added to Pro Bowl roster

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass as Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks for him during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bengals veteran Offensive Tackle Andrew Whitworth was added to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Whitworth, a first alternate for the Pro Bowl, replaces Oakland OT Donald Penn, who is unable to play because of an injury.

It’s the third time Whitworth has been selected to the Pro Bowl in his 11 seasons with the Bengals.

There are now four Bengals selected to the 2016 Pro Bowl roster as Whitworth joins DE Carlos Dunlap, DT Geno Atkins and WR A.J. Green (ruled out for a hamstring injury) on the AFC squad.

This year’s Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

