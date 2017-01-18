Christ Hospital gets high-tech germ zapping robots

The portable Xenex system can disinfect a typical patient or preclude room in four or five minute cycles without warm-up or cool-down times. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Dale Lutz)

The Xenex robots will be used to enhance environmental cleanliness and transform the way care is delivered by disinfecting and destroying hard-to-kill pathogens in hard-to-clean places. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Dale Lutz)

Christ Hospital showed off their new germ zapping robots Wednesday.

How does it work? The robots use UV light to quickly destroy bacteria, viruses, fungi and bacterial sports.

Christ Hospital is the first hospital in the region with the new technology, which may decrease patients' risk of acquiring infections while receiving care at the hospital.

