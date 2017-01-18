Police: 9-year-old girl killed in double shooting

A 9-year-old girl and her father were shot in Mt. Auburn Wednesday night. She died and he remains hospitalized. (FOX19 NOW/Eric Frisbee)

A 9-year-old girl was killed in a double shooting Wednesday night, Cincinnati police homicide investigators said.

The girl and her father were shot in a home in the 2200 block of Burnet Avenue about 5:30 p.m.

They were taken to separate hospitals.

Alexandrea Thompson was initially listed in "extremely critical condition," police said. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

“It’s always a tough day when we have shootings. It’s even tougher when they’re a young child, truly innocent victims," said Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate late Wednesday.

"All life is valuable to us and we put forth a great effort to solve all these shootings, but it even hits home that much more when it’s a small child."

The girl's father, 39, was listed in critical but stable condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

His name was not released.

Police said they are searching for three black men who were seen the house after the shooting.

More detailed suspect descriptions and a potential motive were not released.

"We ask for anybody's help who can point us in the right direction to hold those accountable for this tragedy," Neudigate said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

