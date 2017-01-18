NKY daycare worker accused of abusing toddlers

Surveillance video at a northern Kentucky daycare caught a worker forcing children to the ground during nap time, restraining toddlers in in high chairs and leaving them in “time out” for excessive periods of time, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

A criminal complaint details several abusive incidents involving Anne Ogonek, of Erlanger, at the Rainbow Child Care Center in Edgewood.

Parents of a 14-month-old reported the abuse in mid-September after Ogonek allegedly forced their son to the ground and covered his face in a blanket in an attempt to put the child to sleep.

“Ogonek grabbed the blanket and forcefully wrapped the blanket under his face to where it was tightly tucked around his head and face and forced his head back down to the mat,” according to the complaint.

Documents show she pinned the child down using her body weight and both arms. In the video, it’s apparent the child was “crying by his body movements and visibly shaken.”

After reviewing eight days of surveillance video, authorities found incidents where Ogonek was spotted “roughly grabbing and pulling the children by one arm/hand across the room, aggressively flipping the children over on their mats by their arms and legs, roughly grabbing and pulling them into “time out” for an excessive period of time,” the complaint states.

In one case, Ogonek left a toddler in time out for an hour and ten minutes. She also kept a child restrained in high chair for nearly one hour, authorities said.

Ogonek has since been fired from the Rainbow Child Care Center. She is charged with third-degree criminal abuse.

