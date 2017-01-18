2016 warmest year on record

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

An analysis of 2016 temperatures by NASA and NOAA has found that 2016 was the warmest year on record globally since reliable records began in 1880.

Eight of the twelve months of 2016 were the warmest on record for those respective months. This marks the third consecutive year that has been classified as the warmest year on record globally.

For the United States, it was the second warmest year on record, only behind 2012. Alaska experienced it’s warmest year on record though as did the continent of North America as a whole.

Cincinnati also experienced a warmer than usual year. The average temperature was 56.6 degrees, 2.2 degrees above the 1981-2010 average. Nine of the twelve months saw above average temperatures, with only January, May, and December being

below average.

A strong El Nino event early in the year contributed to the unusual global warmth. However, of the 1.78 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the mid-20th century mean 2016 was, only about 11% is estimated to be caused by El Nino. The

rest is part of the larger scale warming pattern that is at least partially caused by increased carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere.

Record warmth has become a common trend. 16 of the 17 warmest years on record have occurred since 2001.

The analysis looked at surface and sea surface temperature observations at 6,300 weather stations across the globe both on land and sea.

