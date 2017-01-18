Police use iPhone to track Kroger thief

A Boone County woman is thanking police after they helped track down the man who stole her purse in a grocery store parking lot in a very clever way.

"There was literally no one in sight. I mean no one. It felt like it was just me and him,” said the victim Malisa Lively.

She says she was mugged in the parking lot at Kroger in Union after grabbing groceries for her sick son late Tuesday night.

"As soon as I put the last thing I, I looked up to grab my purse and as soon as my hand went on my purse, his hand went on top of mine,” Lively told FOX19 NOW. “I just started screaming."

Police say a man named Joshua Lane is the suspect who committed the crime. Deputies say he walked the parking lot before stealing from the victim and running away.

Lively says she chased him for a short time.

"I had cash. I had tons of gift cards from Christmas. I had a $250 Visa card,” Lively said.

Her purse was also carrying her iPhone. It’s that phone, police say, that led them to their man who was hiding in a backyard nearby. He was tracked by officers and a K-9 unit.

"As soon as the officer pulled up he said, 'Do you have an iPhone?' I said, 'Yes.' He said, 'Great.' He pulled up the Find my iPhone app on his phone. He handed it to me and he said, ‘Put your information in.’"

Lively says she got all of her items back, including her purse that has some slight damage now.

She says she’s thankful the ordeal ended the way it did, and thankful for the quick work of the police.

"They just made me feel so safe and protected. He didn't leave my side,” she said.

Lane was in jail Wednesday night.

Police say when they found him, he also had heroin, needles and a large knife with him. He’s now facing drug charges and weapons charges, as well as charges related to the purse snatching allegation.

