Mom injured in building collapse escorts son ahead of final basketball game

Valerie McNamara meets her son on the court before his last middle school game. (FOX19 NOW)

A Northern Kentucky mother made her first public appearance since being hospitalized after a partial building collapse. Valerie McNamara received the OK from her doctors to attend her son’s final eighth-grade basketball game.

“Now she's here at the game. I never thought that she'd see one of my basketball games,” Brennan McNamara, Valerie’s son said. “It’s awesome!”

The parents of each player were recognized before Wednesday's game. Valerie and her husband Bryan walked out to a standing ovation.

“People want to see Valerie,” Valerie’s sister Sandy Messerly said. “They come out because they support her and the family obviously but they want to see Valerie.”

The mother of two took the time to take pictures with the team after the game. McNamara has a long road to recovery but was all smiles on Wednesday night.

“It's great to see all of the improvement,” Brennan McNamara said. “Her again from not being able to talk or anything and she would just whisper and now she still yells at me. She's starting to get on me now.”

