Pedestrian fatally hit by train in Carthage

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CARTHAGE, OH (FOX19) -

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train overnight, Cincinnati police said early Thursday.

A man's body was found near the railroad tracks at Seymour Avenue and Vine Street about midnight.

He has not been identified.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

