Charges upgraded for driver in hit-run death of 3-year-old girl near Cincinnati Zoo

Charges were upgraded Wednesday for the driver accused of hitting a mother and her 3-year-old daughter and speeding off near the Cincinnati Zoo after the child died.

Donteiz Dickey, 22, was indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide in Khloe's Pitts Jan. 12 death. He also was indicted on charges of vehicular assault, failing to stop after an accident.

Cincinnati police say he ran a stop sign and hit the girl and her mother, Joy White, the evening of Nov. 26 as they crossed Vine Street in the crosswalk on their way home from seeing the zoo's Festival of the Lights.

Police say he ditched his car a few blocks away and ran off. He was arrested the next day.

Pitts was initially hospitalized in critical condition before dying last week.

[Related story: 3-year-old dies from November hit-and-run by zoo]

Her mother was seriously injured and treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. So far, it has raised $925 toward a $5,000 goal.

"First I want to say thank you to everyone that has donated. Little Khloe has gone home to be with the Lord..." White's supervisor, Caren McGowan, posted to the page on Sunday.

"She was Joy White's world. I am her supervisor and trying to help Joy give her daughter a beautiful memorial service. I am trying to (raise $5,000) for thi(s) family. If you so kindly find it in your heart to give ...I would be forever grateful... Thank you."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.