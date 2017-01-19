Babysitter burned, man rescues child from Ludlow car fire

A neighbor rescued a small child from a flaming car fire early Thursday.

Wayne Deaton said he was making coffee inside his Alberta Street home about 5:30 a.m. when he looked out his window and saw a car engulfed. Then he heard cries for help.

He ran outside. He said he saw a woman whose leg was on fire holding a small girl with a second child trapped in the backseat.

"I reached inside and kept messing with the seat belt, she was locked down and I couldn't get her out," Deaton recalled. "I finally got a hold of the seat belt the proper way and disconnected it and grabbed the baby and got her out."

After he freed the girl, he said he ran up the sidewalk and helped the burning woman.

"She was on fire and her pants were melting to her leg so I pulled her pants off her and told her to come up here to the neighbor's house and get her something to wrap up in. I am just grateful I came up here when I did and that little baby is still alive."

Update: Two young girls saved by a neighbor who rescued them from burning car. Mother badly burned. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/7BXZEXequY — Adam Schrand (@AdamSchrand) January 19, 2017

Another neighbor said the woman who was is a babysitter who takes the two children, both under the age of 6, to school.

