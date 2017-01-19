2016 was the hottest year on record

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has found that 2016 was the warmest year on record globally since reliable records began in 1880. A separate analysis by NASA came to the same conclusion.

Earth has now had three consecutive years of record-breaking temperatures.

Eight of the 12 months of 2016 were the warmest on record for those respective months. This marks the third consecutive year that has been classified as the warmest year on record globally.

For the United States, it was the second warmest year on record, only behind 2012. Alaska experienced it’s warmest year on record though as did the continent of North America as a whole.

Cincinnati also experienced a warmer than usual year. The average temperature was 56.6 degrees, 2.2 degrees above the 1981-2010 average. Nine of the twelve months saw above average temperatures, with only January, May, and December being below average.

A strong El Nino event early in the year contributed to the unusual global warmth. However, of the 1.78 degrees warmer than the mid-20th century mean 2016 was, only about 11 percent is estimated to be caused by El Nino. The rest is part of the larger scale warming pattern that is at least partially caused by increased carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere.

Record warmth has become a common trend. 16 of the 17 warmest years on record have occurred since 2001.

