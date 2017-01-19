Take the 2017 Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics and be freezin' for a reason

One of the biggest Special Olympics fundraisers returns to Bellevue, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 4 -- the 2017 Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge.

FOX19 NOW's Denise Johnson will be hosting and participating in the event and is helping raise money for the cause. All donations will go toward providing life-changing sports training and competition opportunities for Special Olympic participants. Click here to help Denise reach her goal.

Last year the event raised more than $125,000 to support Special Olympics athletes in the Greater Cincinnati area.

The Polar Plunge works just like a Walk-a-Thon, but instead of walking, participants take a chilly dip into a pool that will be set up in the parking lot of Joe's Crab Shack.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. on Feb. 4 and the event starts at 11 a.m.

Each "Polar Bear" participant can raise donations to take part. Participants must raise a minimum of $75 for adults and $50 for Junior Plungers, (ages 6-18.)

You can plunge on your own or with a group of friends. There are rewards for raising donations including a special grand prize.

Too scared to brave the cold waters? That’s ok! You can register as “too chicken to plunge.” You’ll get a special T-shirt and are eligible for all other fundraising prizes.

Don’t forget to stick around after the plunge for a post-plunge party.

Join Denise Johnson and get freezin' for a reason. You can sign up here: greatercincinnatiplunge.com.