Reds trade pitcher Straily to Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Dan Straily throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Cincinnati Reds have sent starting pitcher Dan Straily to Miami for three prospects, the team confirmed Thursday.

In return, the Reds will get right-handed pitching prospects Luis Castillo and Austin Brice and outfielder Isaiah White.

The Reds claimed Straily just before Opening Day last year. He was 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA in 34 games -- including 31 starts -- with 191 1/3 innings pitched. He led the pitching staff in wins, innings and strikeouts (162).

According to MLBPipeline.com, Castillo was the Miami Marlins' fifth-rated prospect, while Brice was ninth and White ranked 16th.

Castillo, 24, split last season between Class A Advanced and Double-A, going 8-6 with a 2.26 ERA, 25 walks, 103 strikeouts and a 1.00 WHIP over 131 2/3 innings in 26 games (24 starts).

Brice, 24, made his big league debut last season for the Marlins and posted a 7.07 ERA in 15 relief appearances covering 14 innings. Combined at Double-A and Triple-A during 2016, he was 4-7 with a 2.74 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in 32 games (13 starts).

White, 20, was a third-round pick of the Marlins in the 2015 Draft. He batted .214/.306/.301 in 51 games in Class A Short-Season last season.

“I was looking the other day and saw that we have one of the youngest 40-man rosters in baseball, but there aren’t a lot of young guys on there you would be comfortable losing or taking off. It’s a full roster of young players with a lot of talent. That was our goal, to get to that situation now where we have to have some patience but get them out there, let them develop and see where this group can go,” said Reds President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Dick Williams, talking about where the organization is in the rebuild.

Williams also mentioned the Reds may search the market for a starting pitcher before spring training to create some competition with the young pitching prospects battling for spots in the rotation.

He did confirm, if Homer Bailey is healthy, he would likely be the opening day starter for the Reds.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.