Suspect named in Symmes Township drug-related murder

A suspect has been named and charged with a homicide authorities describe as a drug-related murder in a Symmes Township hotel parking lot earlier this week.

Eric Adams, 22, is wanted for aggravated murder in the death of Mahmuud Abdur-Rahman, 24, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Abduh-Rahman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle at the Red Roof Inn on Govenors Hill Drive off Interstate 71 and Fields Ertel Road late Monday.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators signed an arrest warrant on Adams in connection with the case. They say he has several previous felony arrests.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call sheriff's investigators: 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

