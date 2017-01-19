NKY's Ei8ht Ball Brewing to close

The Ei8ht Ball taproom, located inside The Party Source in Newport, will continue its normal hours until the official closing date in mid-to-late February. (Photo: Facebook/Ei8ghtBall Brewing)

Ei8ht Ball Brewing will close its doors later this winter.

The move will allow the Newport's New Riff Distilling to put its entire focus into distilling high-quality whiskey and spirits.

“Ei8ht Ball was incredibly successful as a small niche brewery and we were selling all the beer we could make at our current facility,” said New Riff Distilling President and Owner Ken Lewis. “The craft beer industry is tightening, and we made the decision to focus on distilling as we prepare for our first batch of bourbon in 2018."

The Ei8ht Ball taproom, located inside The Party Source in Newport, will continue its normal hours until the official closing date in mid-to-late February.

As a result of Ei8ht Ball’s closing, New Riff will not move forward with proposed plans to build a brewpub in West Newport.

The company will continue with its $9 million Whiskey Campus, which is currently under construction. When completed, the New Riff Whiskey Campus will hold more than 19,000 barrels of Kentucky bourbon whiskey.

