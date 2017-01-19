Driver pleads guilty in deadly church van crash

A women accused of crashing a church van into a freight train pleaded guilty to multiple charges Thursday.

In July 2015, Judith Ashley was transporting nine vacation bible school students, ranging in ages seven to 10, when she crashed the church van through a crossing gate and into a freight train, according to police.

Front seat passenger Jan Martin was killed in the collision. The children were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

It happened at the Fourteenth Ave. crossing just west of University Blvd.

Ashley plead guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of child endangerment.

Her attorney had asked for a competency hearing, but withdrew the motion, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers.

According to authorities at the scene, Ashley admitted to taking Vicodin and Adderall "all day" before the crash.

Police said the crossing gate was down and the lights were flashing when the 2002 Ford Passenger van ran through the gate. The train stopped at the crossing before proceeding at 2 mph when the van hit it, according to investigators.

Ashley is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28 and her trial is set for March 20.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.