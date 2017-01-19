Woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot targeted at estranged husband

A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to paying someone $500 to kill her estranged husband.

Middletown police said Shelly Carter, 42, confessed to offering $500 up front, and another $500 dollars plus a car to have the man killed - not even caring if her two children were in harms way.

No word yet when she will be sentenced.

The murder-for-hire suspect has not been identified.

She instructed the hit man where and how to commit the crime, police say.

Carter, who owns Dog Dayz Grooming Studio, and her boyfriend, Ryan Stark, were arrested when they located together inside the Madison Inn restaurant in September of last year after police and Butler County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at Carter's home.

Stark was carrying a loaded .22 caliber handgun inside the restaurant, police said. He was arrested and charged with having a weapon under a disability.

Two other people are under arrest in connection with the alleged plot.

Police say Carter found the hit man through Casey Fryman, 32, and his wife Sarah Fryman, 21.

They both were charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

