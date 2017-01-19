Babysitter convicted of murder in 3-year-old's death

A babysitter was convicted in killing a three-year-old she was caring for in Aug. 2015.

Jennifer Schooler of Batesville, Indiana was convicted of one count of murder, one count of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent. She will be sentenced March 20.

Schooler, 33, was taking care of her boyfriend's son, Bradyn Chadwell.

“She then pushed or shoved him into a coffee table, hitting his head. She could tell that Bradyn was injured at that time.” a police affidavit stated.

Two days later, the child became unresponsive and Schooler called 911 with conflicting stories.

When emergency crews arrived to the apartment located on East Boehringer Street, Chadwell was without a pulse.

The child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with multiple bruises, hemorrhages, a subdural hematoma and several fractures. He was taken off life support two days later.

Officials said Schooler initially claimed the boy injured himself when he tripped over the family’s cat and fell into the corner of a fish tank.

A few days later, she told police that she was “spanking Bradyn with a wooden spoon on his bottom while holding his arm.”

Following the spanking, she told authorities that she pushed or shoved him and he fell into a coffee table, hitting his head. She claims that she knew the boy was injured but did not call police until two days later because she did not have insurance.

Thomas Chadwell, the child’s father, was not home during the incident, according to court documents.

In an interview with social workers, Bradyn’s sister said she heard Schooler say “shut up you’re going to get it even worse” as she spanked the child. The girl said she saw a broken wooden spoon lying on the floor before she went to school four days before the boy died.

A review by hospital officials determined Bradyn suffered non-accidental trauma.

