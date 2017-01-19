Students hospitalized after Fairfield school bus crash

Two of the buses were towed away from the scene. (FOX19 NOW)

Three Fairfield City School buses were involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 2 p.m. at 5600 Williamsburg Way, a residential area less than two miles from Fairfield Middle School. Both middle school and students from the freshman school were involved.

FOX19 NOW was told a total of 27 people were treated for their injuries at Mercy Health Hospital in Fairfield.

According to a hospital spokesperson, 13 people were transported and 14 came in on their own for treatment at the hospital. Many have since been discharged.

One of the bus drivers was taken from the scene on a stretcher. Their condition is not known.

The school district said students from both middle school and the freshman school were involved. The district quickly brought in back-up buses to take those not injured to their homes.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the crash occurred, but they believe it may have been because the lead bus stopped too quickly.

"It does not appear that speed was a factor. We're not sure what caused the first bus to stop," Fairfield Fire Chief Don Bennett said.

BREAKING NOW: Parents of Fairfield Students are asked to stay clear of the scene. Additional buses on standby to transport students home. — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) January 19, 2017

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.