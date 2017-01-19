Simply Money: The best (and worst) frequent flyer programs for 2017

If you’re a frequent flyer -- you’ll want to know which airlines had the worst and best frequent flyer programs, according to a WalletHub study.

WalletHub assigned ratings based on things like the highest points value, fewest blackout dates and how easy the program is to use.

They found the best overall program is Delta SkyMiles. Delta was just one of two major airlines whose miles don’t expire because of inactivity. JetBlue was the other.

Behind Delta SkyMiles was Hawaiian Airlines — which won the overall “best rewards value” prize — and Alaska airlines.

The two worst for frequent flyers are Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines, according to the research. They lost points for having relatively few eligible flights, and for letting miles expire.

If you want to find out which frequent flyer program would be best for you, given your typical traveling patterns, visit WalletHub.com.

