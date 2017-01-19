Covington schools reach agreement to end use of 'calm rooms'

The Covington Independent Public Schools have agreed to a settlement after a school resource officer was sued by the Children's Law Center and the American Civil Liberties Union for allegedly shackling two elementary students.

According to the settlement, CIPS will better serve the needs of students with behavior problems, and end the use of school resource officers responding to incidents at elementary schools, unless the child "poses an imminent risk and substantial threat to physical safety or a serious crime."

The district will also discontinue the use of "calm rooms," which are used to isolate or seclude students who misbehave.

According to the complaint filed in 2015, Deputy Kevin Sumner, who was a school resource officer at several public elementary schools in Covington, caused pain and trauma to an 8-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl when he allegedly handcuffed them three separate times during the fall of 2014. Both children have disabilities, according to court documents.

Sumner allegedly locked handcuffs around the children's biceps and forced their hands behind their backs.

The U.S. Department of Justice reached the agreement on Thursday after launching the investigation into the disciplinary practices of the district.

One of the incidents was captured on camera by a school worker in November 2014. The ACLU provided the video, which shows the boy identified as S.R., being handcuffed and crying at Latonia Elementary.

"You can do what we ask you to or you can suffer the consequences," a deputy can be heard saying in the video. The child says "Oh, God. Ow, that hurts."

[Mobile users: View the video here]

The lawsuit also claimed a girl, L.G., was handcuffed twice behind her back by her biceps at Covington's John G. Carlisle Elementary School in October 2014. According to the complaint, the incidents also happened in October 2014 for 20 to 30 minutes. No video was provided of either incident involving L.G.

Both children have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other problems, according to the ACLU, and both children were being punished for behavior related to their disabilities.

[School District: Officer complied with restraint policies after handcuffing student]

Neither child was arrested nor charged with any criminal conduct.

“The District’s agreement to these terms is encouraging and requires working to change the culture within its system to one which should promote better outcomes for all children. Reliance on more punitive measures has been ineffective and harmful to kids. We think this Agreement is a great step in the right direction,” said Kim Tandy, Executive Director of the Children’s Law Center in a news release.

The lawsuit also names Kenton County Sheriff Chuck Korzenborn, for alleging his failure to adequately train and supervise Deputy Sumner. In addition, the complaint claims that the Kenton County Sheriff's Office violated the Americans with Disabilities Act based on the treatment of the children.

That lawsuit, which is seeking an unspecified amount of monetary damages against Sumner, remains pending in the U.S. District Court in Covington.

This agreement reached will be in place through the 2019 - 2020 school year.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.