OHSAA Football State Title Games return to Canton

The Ohio High School Athletic Association approved a proposal on Thursday to move the state football championship games back to Canton in 2017 and 2018.

“We had great hosts in Stark County before, and I know we will again,” said Dr. Dan Ross, OHSAA Commissioner. “We are blessed in Ohio to have so many outstanding playoff venues like Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and Ohio Stadium here in Columbus, and our intent all along has been to rotate the finals between the two sites. The last three years in Columbus have been great, and the timing worked out well because Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame had major stadium renovations underway at the same time.”



The championships will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The games were played in Stark County for 24 straight years before moving to Ohio Stadium in Columbus in 2014, 2015 and 2016.



The 2017 state championship weekend begins Thursday, Nov. 30, and continues through Sunday, Dec. 3.



Following the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the OHSAA has announced the state championship games will return to Ohio Stadium in Columbus in 2019.



