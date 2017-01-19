Man charged in death of missing Florida woman found in Ohio

XENIA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man now imprisoned in a different murder has been charged in the killing of a Florida woman who was reported missing in southwest Ohio before her skeletal remains were found last May.

Clark County's prosecutor says 35-year-old Prentiss Hare, of Springfield, is charged with aggravated murder, corpse abuse and other counts in the death of 33-year-old Tiffany Chambers.

Court records don't show an attorney for Hare.

Authorities say Chambers had lived in the Jacksonville, Florida, area. Police determined she traveled with Hare from Florida in July 2015. Investigators say Chambers was killed in Springfield, possibly over an unpaid debt, and was dumped in a wooded area near Xenia.

Hare's then-girlfriend also is charged in the case, on counts of corpse abuse and complicity to aggravated murder.

