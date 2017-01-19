Police ID victim in fatal Highland County crash

Investigators have identified a Hillsboro, Ohio woman who died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on State Route 247 Thursday night.

The crash happened on SR-247 near milepost 11, at approximately 6:14 p.m.

Police said Diane Lannigan, 53, was walking in the northbound lane of SR-247 when she was allegedly struck by Troy Elchert, 49 -- who was traveling northeast on SR-247.

Lannigan was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor for the pedestrian.

Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post in Wilmington at (937) 382-2251.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.