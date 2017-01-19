Aunt: Father said he saw 'gun to his daughter's head'

The aunt of the 9-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Mount Auburn spoke to FOX19 NOW about what happened on that terrifying evening.

The family said they are hoping police can bring them justice.

They describe Alexandrea Thompson, who they call Sissy, as a sweet girl who would light up the room, and they can't believe she is gone.

Her aunt, Andrea Thompson, described what was told to her by the people inside the Burnet Avenue home when the child was shot on Wednesday night.

Thompson said it began when a group of individuals busted through the front door.

Minutes later, she said, Sissy's father turned his head and saw the unimaginable.

"He said he looked up and there was a gun to his daughter's head. The guy had her by the neck. He said he looked up and the guy pointed the gun at him. So he said he reacted so fast, because when he saw the gun to his daughters head he froze. But when the guy pointed the gun at him...that's when he grabbed it," Thompson said.

She said Sissy looked for cover behind her father.

"It looks like Sissy may have hid behind him because he got shot four times...and the bullet went through him," Thompson said.

[Peace march held in neighborhood where girl, 9, was killed in double shooting]

She said the father didn't realize his daughter had been shot as the suspects ran out of the home.

He ran for help because his phone was off.

Sissy's sister, who was in the house at the time, held her in her arms.

"She found Sissy just breathing really hard, and she said she just cradled her and was rubbing her face telling her its going to be OK. She said Sissy took her last breath in her arms," Thompson said.

Her father was listed in critical condition at last check Wednesday night.

His name was not released.

Police have not released a possible motive or said if the victims knew their attackers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.