Machinery caused fire at Sun Chemical in Spring Grove Village - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

SPRING GROVE VILLAGE, OH (FOX19) -

Dozens of emergency crews spent Thursday evening in Spring Grove Village at a chemical company after a fire broke out.

The Cincinnati Fire Department was sent to Sun Chemical around 7 p.m. after a heavy piece of machinery caught on fire.

Firefighters said the fire was in a large industrial vat.

 According to the company's website, Sun Chemical works with printing inks, coatings and supplies, pigments and more.

Fire officials said the business lost some protective clothing and firefighting equipment in the incident.

No one was hurt, but damaged is estimated around $75,000.

